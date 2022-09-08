By now new iPhones are just incrementally better than the previous ones. Maybe a better camera, a faster chip, and a higher price tag. But if you're pretty happy with the phone you have now, save your money, and do this instead.
Give your phone a quick refresh by addressing a data hog that takes up space and slows everything down. Go to General Settings and iPhone storage. That shows which files and content are taking up space. A good bit of that space is labeled as "other." It's simply data and documents. Leftovers from apps, messages, photos, and social media posts you've liked.
Facebook is a good example. On my phone, the app itself is just over 200 megabytes but it's storing another 240 megabytes I don't need. That's "Other." Get rid of it by deleting the app and reinstalling it. You won't lose anything and you'll get back that storage space.
Another option is to reset your phone back to factory settings. Back up the phone to the computer or iCloud. Do not skip that step. Then back in Settings, re-set the phone, and choose to erase all content and settings. Scary I know, but if you're backing up the phone you'll be fine.
The phone will be like it was when you got it. When prompted, restore the phone from where you backed it up. This is going to fix any sluggishness in about 30 minutes. Also, delete apps you don't use, especially the free ones.
If you're thinking of upgrading to a new phone because your battery doesn't last as it should, you can replace the battery at an Apple or Best Buy store for a lot less than it costs to buy a new one. Or get a portable battery charger. Get the most out of the smartphone you have, and save a lot of money.