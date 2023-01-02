A lot of people see a new year as a chance to make a fresh start, ot just for our bodies but for our devices. Here are five things you can do right now to make your phone seem new in the new year.
First, open storage on an iPhone or Android device. Review large attachments taking up space.
These are videos and photos in text messages you've received in 2022 and farther back One iPhone has over a gig and a half of attachments I can probably delete. Android recommends what you should delete to free up space.
#2. Look through the old text messages and delete any that aren't important.
#3. Review which apps use a lot of storage. Social media apps can take up a lot of space.
Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram are using space for no reason. The easiest way to free up that space is to delete the apps. I deleted TikTok and the 613 megabytes of data it doesn't need.
Once you delete the app, reinstall it and sign back in. You won't lose anything and it'll run faster.
#4. Delete apps you don't use. Particularly the free ones that constantly track your activity and drain the battery.
And #5. Clear the cache. Think of cache like a junk drawer where lots of stuff from searches and browsing winds up. Stuff you don't necessarily need. In Chrome, you'll find clear browsing data under privacy and security.
In Safari on an iPhone, go to settings>Safari and look for Clean History and website data. You'll have to sign back in accounts you're logged into. You should actually do this every couple of months. But only some people do it.