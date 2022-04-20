Let me show you how easy it is for a burglar to find an empty house, using Facebook. They find a public Facebook group in their area. Tap on Members, pick one to see their profile where they can see any photo posted publicly. Find someone who's posted a vacation photo, and the burglar knows that their house is empty.
Most of us don't think about this when posting photos of our toes in the sand. If you can't wait to post until you get home, do this:
You'll want to do this on a computer, not a phone. Click on Friends, and then "Custom Lists." Here you can make a list of people you trust. Click on Add/Remove and add people to the list.
When you post a vacation photo, choose to share it only with people on that list. Even if they like or comment on the post, only people on your custom list can see it.
I've found custom Friends' Lists are also good for certain types of posts. We all have friends who are easily offended. You may have friends you don't want to see your party pics. Friends you may disagree with politically. I created a list of friends who are jerks. Don't laugh, we all have them. Add their names to that list.
Whenever I want to post something without stirring those people up, I can choose to post only to that list, or post to everyone except people on that list.
And in case you think I'm giving bad guys advice on how to use social media to case someone's joint, they already know people share too much personal information on Facebook.