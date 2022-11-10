Do you hide Christmas gifts around the house? Kids are known to go snooping. But before you do this, the kids may already know what they're getting, thanks to Alexa.
These Echo devices can tell them what's coming, what's arrived, and what you've ordered.
"Alexa, what did I order?" All they have to do is ask.
To prevent Alexa from spoiling surprises, go into the Alexa app. Settings, shopping, and then delivery notifications.
Make sure to turn off "let Alexa say or show titles for items you've ordered."
Your Amazon account will show your recent orders, of course.
Archive your orders. On your order page, click on any item you want to hide, then look for the "archive" order.
It will no longer appear in your order history. At the very least it adds a level of privacy. It's about the same as hiding a gift somewhere in the house.
It's also easy for anyone to see what you've been shopping for on Amazon, just by logging onto your computer or Amazon account and looking at your browsing history. Clear that history by clicking on your account, and select browsing history. Then, under manage history, remove it.
To make changes with the Echo or Alexa device you'll need to do that with the Alexa app. For the other settings, you'll need to log in to your Amazon account on a computer browser.