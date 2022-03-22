Apple makes it super easy to take, share and save photos on iPhones, iPads, and computers. But it's also easy for one person to delete all of those photos by accident. What happened to the LaCapra family, happens frequently.
Tim LaCapra's teenage daughter Carrington had run out of space to take more photos and videos.
"So she went into her iPad, selected all of her photos and she deleted every photo she had on her iPad," Tim said.
The problem is her iPad was connected to her mom's iCloud account.
"My wife is looking at her phone and realized there were only 12 photos on her phone, rather than the 11,000 photos that were there the day before," Tim said.
While Carrington thought she was just deleting them from her iPad, she mistakenly deleted them from their iCloud backup, meaning all 11,000 photos had been deleted on every phone, tablet, and computer.
It's an easy mistake to make and one people don't realize until it's too late. So before deleting a photo from a device, turn off iCloud. This will prevent the photos from being deleted from the iCloud backup.
Turning it off on this phone will remove over 600 photos and videos from the phone but they'll stay in the iCloud. When you're done, turn iCloud on again to back up photos automatically.
Fortunately, Apple Support was able to retrieve the lost photos. The LaCapra's were lucky the mistake was discovered quickly. LaCapra said to prevent the mistake from happening again, everyone in the family will download photos they've taken once a month to a computer as a backup. That's a good idea.