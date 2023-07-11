We've all seen the videos. Seconds after a package is delivered, package bandits run up, grab what they can, and run off again. Last year, about a quarter of a billion packages were stolen this way, totaling around $20 billion.
It happens so fast, they might even get there before the resident inside answers the doorbell. How can you stop something like that?
When you make an online purchase, look carefully at the delivery options. Depending on the item, Amazon purchases can be dropped off in an Amazon Locker, usually inside a business. You'll get a notification when it's delivered, then you just walk up, scan a QR code, and pick up your purchase.
Amazon offers "in-home, key delivery." You'll need a garage door opener and a security camera. The delivery driver will open your garage, drop off the package inside, and close the door behind them.
If you're at work during the week, you can choose a day when you'll be home. Amazon Day Delivery also uses fewer boxes and you'll often get Amazon credit for a digital book, movie, or music.
What happens if your package is stolen? Amazon's A-Z guarantee protects purchases. On its website, Amazon says you should wait 48 hours. Then, you have 30 days to file a claim where your order will be refunded or shipped again.
And police tell me if you have a doorbell camera that captures a so-called porch pirate, share it with police when you file a report. Post it to social media and in any neighborhood groups you belong to.
And if you see something suspicious around those delivery trucks, call the police.