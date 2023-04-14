This may make you think twice about posting vacation photos before you get home. I want to show you how easy it is for a burglar to find an empty house.
Using Facebook, the bad guy finds a local public Facebook group. They're able to see other members in the group. Pick one to see their profile and to see all photos they've posted publicly.
This time of year, it might not take very long to find someone who's posted vacation photos, along with the date it was taken.
Most people don't think about this when posting photos of the kids at the beach. If you can't wait until you get home, you can do this: click on your friends and then "Custom Lists." Here you can make a list of close friends you trust. Add people to the list.
Now when you just have to post a vacation photo, choose to share it only with people on that list. Even if they like or comment on the picture, only people on your custom list can see it.
Custom lists are also good for other posts. We all have friends who are easily offended, friends who you would not want to see your party pics.
I created a custom list of friends who are jerks. We all have those, too. I added their names to the "jerks" list. And when I want to post something without seeing their loud opposing opinions and arguments, I share it with all of my friends, except people on the "jerks" list.
And in case you think I'm giving bad guys advice, trust me, they already know, they can get a lot of information on Facebook and Instagram because we share too much.