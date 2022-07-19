If you're like most people, you subscribe to multiple TV streaming services. It's impossible to watch them all enough to justify the cost. And the cost adds up.
Netflix costs at least $11 a month and some pay over $20. HBO Max is $10 or $15 a month.
Apple TV is $5 plus tax. If you're a cord cutter, add in the cost of YouTubeTV or Hulu at $70 to $75 a month, and it can easily add up to over $100.
One of the best things about these subscriptions is there's no commitment. You can pause or cancel for a month and then re-start it later.
This is a great time to do this because 1: we're spending more time outside and away from the TV and 2: you're not really missing that much. There aren't many sports this time of year and sports is the sole reason many subscribe to pay TV. And there are great free options to keep you entertained.
Pluto TV has both live channels and on-demand movies and shows. There are 70's and 80's movie channels, mysteries, and documentaries. Tubi TV has a terrific slate of on-demand movies and Amazon recently introduced Freevee, an ad-supported streaming service with plenty of quality movies you've probably seen offered on Netflix. You can also dust off some of those DVDs you haven't watched in years.
You don't have to miss out on local news or networks if you plug an antenna into the TV. So it's entirely possible to get by for a month using those freebies.
For most of us, that's an extra hundred in your pocket. You might even discover you can go a few more months and use the money saved to buy a new 4k TV for football season.