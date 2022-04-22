If you cut the cable or satellite cord a few years ago to save money, you're not saving as much as you did initially. Prices across the board are going up.
In January Netflix bumped subscriptions to $10 a month for 1 screen and $20 if more than one person wants to watch on other screens. Most services have increased prices. When the pandemic began, YouTubeTV was $50 a month. It's now $65.
Hulu plus Live TV raised its price to $70 a month, but that includes the additions of Disney+ and ESPN+ to the package.
Amazon increased the price of Amazon Prime, which includes its streaming video service, to $140 a year.
Those are not the bargain they once were.
If you combine a live TV package and a few extras, the monthly cost for all of that content is around $90 a month, not counting the Amazon Prime Subscription cost.
You can save money by "churning." Unsubscribing to one or more services and binging on all of the movies, shows, and special events on another. When you're finished with Ozark or Stranger Things on Netflix, unsubscribe and switch to HBO Max for a few months.
Since none of the streaming services require a contract, you can subscribe and unsubscribe as often as you'd like.
And if you want to save a lot of money, check out the free streaming options Tubi, PlutoTV, IMDB, and the Roku Channel. Those are all absolutely free, you'll just have to sit through commercials.