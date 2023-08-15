We've all seen the viral Facebook post that guides you to copy and paste a paragraph to trick Facebook's algorithm to see more of your Facebook friends and remove Facebook ads. This is a hoax used by scammers to find and dupe gullible Facebook users.
A similar Facebook post is not a hoax and it does work. It says by copying, pasting, and posting an update, you'll bypass Facebook's algorithm that shows updates from only 25 friends and if you leave a comment, a hello, or a sticker, you'll see more posts from that friend.
It's true, Facebook tends to show updates from the same Friends at the top of your newsfeed.
You may have 3,000 friends but you seldom see posts from the majority of them. For example, a post from three days ago appears at the top of my fee, while more recent posts from other friends are hidden.
Facebook decides whose posts you see from how often you engage with friends. If you comment or "like" their posts, you'll see more from them.
Facebook also weighs interactions. Leaving a sticker or a reaction tells Facebook you're interested in their posts. Love, laugh, wow, and anger reactions mean more than just likes. So the more you react to some friends' posts, the more you're going to see their posts.
If you're on a smartphone, tap settings, then feed, then "friends" and you should see more posts and fewer ads.
Note that this isn't going to change your feed overnight. It can take a few weeks before you notice a change in who shows up higher in your news feed.