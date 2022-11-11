With so many sales this time of year, it's tempting to stop and shop anywhere you happen to be. That's fine if you want to save money but it's risky if you don't guard yourself.
For example, shopping on public WiFi like a coffee shop can put your credit card information in the hands of bad guys who are also connected to the WiFi network.
We're warned when we log on that those networks are unsecured, but a sale's a sale, right?
Cybercriminals who know what they're doing can intercept usernames, passwords, and even credit card numbers without you knowing it. When shopping out in public, use your cellular provider's network instead of public WiFi.
If you're using a laptop, turn on your phone's personal hotspot and connect to it. Use a VPN or virtual private network when you shop with a credit card online.
If you're shopping on a phone, download, and shop with the store's official app.
And this one is super important: do not use a debit card when shopping online. Debit cards are connected directly to your bank account. If the number is stolen, you may not get your money back.
A few other things to consider:
Don't store your credit card number with stores you're unfamiliar with.
Only shop on websites that start with https. Review your credit card statements.
Beware of targeted ads on social media. Check out the companies before you purchase anything by searching for it online.
And I can't stress this enough. Do not use the same password you have for Facebook or any other site for your bank or credit card account.
Cybercriminals love the holidays just as much as you do. Don't gift wrap your information.