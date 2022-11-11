Today

Cloudy, warm, and humid with occasional rain, rain showers, and a possible thunderstorm. Increasingly windy overnight with south to southeast winds gusting 25-35mph. Muggy with temps steady in the mid 60s.

Tonight

Cloudy, warm, and humid with occasional rain, rain showers, and a possible thunderstorm. Increasingly windy overnight with south to southeast winds gusting 25-35mph. Muggy with temps steady in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow

Clouds giving way to partly sunny skies; still a bit windy and our last mild day for a while! West to northwest winds may still gust 25-35mph early, then diminish late.