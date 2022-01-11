Everyone thinks they can spot a scam. One website is fake, they're both for the fitness equipment company Bowflex. They look similar, practically identical. But one of them is fake.
Can you tell by the URL or web address? Not really. One is bowflex.com, the other is bowflex-us.com. It's possible that Bowflex, a worldwide company, could have a storefront with US in the name.
One giveaway is the price. On Amazon and Bowflex.com dumbbells are $300. But the Facebook ad for bowflex-us.com has an anniversary sale. Just $88, free-shipping and free returns.
Although the websites are almost identical, scroll to the bottom of the page where you'll see the site has a copyright by DaveSime.com, which, after some research, I found was registered to someone in China.
Before you think, well, even if they're knock-off dumbbells it's still a great deal at $88 with free shipping. If you were to pay for them only to receive poor replicas it does offer refunds. But you have to pay for shipping them back and for $110 pound dumbbells to China, you'd be out a lot of money and might just call it a loss.
If you're shopping on social media, always search for the actual company. Google them, look closely at the website. Never pay for anything using a debit card. A credit card and PayPal offer some protection.
In the case of the fake Bowflex ad, the website disappeared less than 12 hours after I saw it on Facebook. Anyone who purchased from the fake website, likely lost money. Look-alike websites are easy to build and there are a lot of them.