We all hate advertisements taking up room on our Facebook news feeds. What's worse is that some of those sponsored ads are scams, and they're getting harder to spot.
And I'll be honest, I've been tricked by a scam ad on Facebook and was a click or two away from giving my credit card information to scammers.
Here's the one that nearly got me, but there are lots of others: an ad for a closeout sale of Vineyard Vines merchandise. Looks to be the real thing. Even the website the link leads to looks legit.
Compare the fake to the actual Vineyard Vines website. Can you spot the difference? Fake. Real. Fake. Real. So you shop. Huge discounts here on expensive clothing. A $350 sportcoat is on sale for $70. That's suspicious, but the website shows a "Trusted Site" pop-up.
Here's how to find out if the sponsored ad is a scam or the real thing: First, how are payments accepted? The scam site says you can pay by Paypal, which is a safer way to spend money online.
But there's no option on the checkout page. It only wants your credit card information.
Does the site prompt you to act quickly? The fake site claims a limited supply, the number of people with the same item in their cart right now. The pressure to buy right now is a red flag.
And to see for sure if a site is fake, copy the address and enter it into the WhoIs database. This shows information about who owns the site.
In the case of the fake VineyardVines site, it's owned by a company in China. And, it was launched just a few days ago.
So how do these scams keep appearing on your Facebook newsfeed? Facebook makes a great deal of money from sponsored ads and it's criticized over and over again for dragging its feet on removing the sponsored ads. it's up to Facebook users to investigate and not click on a scam.