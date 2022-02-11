These days people "looking for love" go online. There are hundreds of dating websites and apps. The FBI is warning people that those places are filled with "achy fakey hearts."
Cyber criminals have fallen in love with romance scams. 2020 was pretty bad. During lockdowns, the FBI said romance scams were responsible for taking over $280 million from victims. This year, the amount is expected to be $800 million. And victims are of all ages.
Here's the scam: the victim makes contact with someone they think is a love interest. It could be on a dating site, or social media. It could be a friend of a Facebook friend, so you think it's legit. But oftentimes, the swindler stole a profile photo and made friends with your friends. The relationship moves fast. Ultimately, they ask for money in gift cards, promising to meet in person sometime soon.
Another scam targets young people. The bad guy asks to swap compromising photos. Once the victim sends one, the scammer threatens to share them with all your friends unless you send money.
To protect yourself, do a reverse image search on their photo to see if it's posted anywhere online. Search their name on the website, familytreenow.com, to see some basic information. You'll see quite a lot there.
A police officer told me, inmates are often behind these scams, using phones smuggled into the jail or prison. And victims are of all ages. Young and old, in search of a love connection. It very well can be a bad romance.