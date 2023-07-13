It's one of the easiest and most lucrative scams out there. Text messages or emails saying, there's a problem with your order.
Oftentimes, they look legit with an official logo, saying your order can't be delivered, or there's a problem with your account.
Most of the time, these scams want you to tap or click. You're then taken to a website asking you to log in. If you do, you're giving the bad guys your Amazon username and password. They might be able to order whatever they want with your credit card.
I got an email a few hours ago, it looks like it's from Paypal saying someone charged my account $1230 for a TV I didn't order and to call a number to cancel. So let's do it.
The scammer explained someone compromised my PayPal account and told me to start the process of getting my money back, by going to a website and typing in a few letters, and downloading a cancellation form.
If you go this far, you're one click away from installing a .exe file on your computer. That will install malware and can do all sorts of nasty things such as locking your computer for ransom or stealing sensitive information. He hung up when I told him I knew this was a scam.
Be suspicious of any text or email about a shipment. And warn your kids and grandkids. They fall for shopping and shipping scams more than baby boomers and seniors.