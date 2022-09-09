I've heard from some of you, asking how to stop an ex-spouse or partner from stalking them using their smartphone. Seeing their location, sending threatening text messages, reading their email. It's easier than you might think. Now it's easier to stop them.
Apple is introducing a tool called Safety Check. Once you update to iOS 16 you'll find it under Privacy and Security.
One option is emergency reset, which changes your Apple ID password and emergency contacts and stops sharing information with everyone and all apps.
The other option is manage sharing and access. You can choose who and which apps to block. If you choose that option, you'll see a list of everyone who can view your location and any other accounts.
Abusers have been known to use "stalkerware," apps that you may not know are on your phone that share location, usernames and passwords. If you see an app you don't recognize, you can delete it and any data it's collected. If you have smart home devices, they might be able to control lights, thermostat, or cameras.
You can also see all of the devices you're logged in to. Phones, iPads, computers, TVs. Revoke access to any you don't recognize.
If you're changing these settings and the person you're worried about walks into the room or peeks over your shoulder, a "quick exit" takes you back to the home screen immediately.
You won't be able to use Safety Check until you upgrade to iOS 16 which will be available to everyone on September 12.