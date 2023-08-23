Every day I get text messages asking if I want to sell my house, how I'm missing out on free money from the government, and why a package I didn't order can't be delivered.
We recognize them as spam, but we can't ignore them.
The FCC hampered spammers' use of robocalls by requiring cellular companies to block calls from unverified numbers. Earlier this year the FCC fined a notorious robocall company $300 million.
So many scammers stopped calling and started texting. Not only to avoid being caught, but text messages are a better option to reach us. You can hang up or ignore a robocall. But a robo text is always delivered and almost always read. There are a few things you can do. In your phone settings look for messages, and then filter unknown senders. You'll still receive the text but it won't show up in the list of messages from your contacts.
Don't click a link or reply with the word "stop." It only tells the spammer your phone number is working.
If you tap, "Report as junk" on an iPhone, you're reporting the number to both Apple and your cellular carrier. You should also report the spam text to the FCC by holding down the message until you see a list of options. Choose "more," then forward the text to the number 7726, or Spam.
The FCC said it's going after robotexters just like it did with robocallers. But it took years before those numbers dropped. So, it's up to us to block and report spam texts.