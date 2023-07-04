Older smartphones simply don't have the ability to shoot things at night, like fireworks. If you have a newer phone there are a few things you can do to improve your chances of getting a good shot.
First, put the phone on a tripod. Second, turn off the flash. You may have the flash set to automatic so in the dark, it'll turn on every time you take a photo or video. You don't want to light up the area around you. You only want your phone to see fireworks. So turn it off.
Set and lock exposure and focus. When the fireworks begin, tap the screen on a burst and hold it until you see it locks. This prevents the camera from adjusting to the light and refocusing on the smoke coming off the fireworks.
On newer iPhones and Android devices, set the camera to shoot in night mode. It will turn on automatically in low light unless you've turned it off and locked it. Make sure there's not a line across the moon icon. It makes a big difference. I shot a video of fireworks in night mode. And the camera captured the show much like I saw it with my eyes.
Use the optical lens to get closer. To do this on an iPhone, you'll tap a button and select 2.
Make sure "live view" is turned on. It allows you to take the best frame of a single shot after you get home.
You might want to try downloading a dedicated camera app that lets you take more control over the camera settings.
And experiment. It won't be the last time you shoot fireworks so see what works best for you this time. Shoot it time-lapse or slow motion. But if you have an older smartphone, just sit back and enjoy the show.