It used to be easy for anyone to dial 911 and parents taught their children how to do it to call for help. But these days, young children may not be able to. Because not many homes have landline phones and if they're too young to have their own device, the only smartphone in the house might be locked with a passcode.
So what should parents do to prepare for an emergency?
Locked phones can be used to dial 911. Teach your child to ask Siri. Siri, call 911 Even on a locked iPhone, if Siri's voice assistant is enabled, the phone will dial the nearest 911 call center.
They can also swipe up from the bottom of the screen where it asks to enter a passcode. At the bottom, there's an Emergency button and they can dial 911 on the keypad. Another option is to teach them to press the side button 5 times to call 911 and your emergency contacts.
On Android phones, they need only to swipe up from the bottom of the screen to see a button to call 911.
Practice with them. Teach them how to recognize an emergency and what to do. When you practice these steps, turn on airplane mode. This will prevent the emergency call from going out to 911 dispatchers.
It's a skill most kids don't have, at least according to this survey, but one they may one day need. It's worth thinking about.