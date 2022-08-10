Today

Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy with a shower or thunderstorm overnight, especially late and especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Clouds and an early shower or t-storm, mainly south and east of the Lehigh Valley, then partly sunny, warm, and turning less humid. A spotty t-shower is possible towards evening.