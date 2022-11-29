There's no shortage of top gift idea lists on the internet but to get a true picture of what's hot is by looking at what gifts people are searching, or "googling." Google has released a hot holiday 100 list of trending searches.
Google says interest in over the ear headphones maxes out in December. So headsets like the Bose QuietComfort and Soundcore's Q series of bluetooth, noise-canceling headphones are on a lot of wish lists this year.
Searches for hydroponic garden sets like the Aerogarden spiked 350% this year.
Searches for e-bikes, like one from Bird, hit an all-time high in July. Google searches for smart glasses haven't been this trending since the Google Glass a decade ago.
Stem toys, like the Boolean box that teaches girls how to build a computer and games, peaks in December. VR headsets like the Oculus have surged.
Other popular tech searches are for turntables or record players, Bluetooth speakers, gaming laptops, and gaming chairs.
Digital picture frames like the Nixplay frames that allow users to send photos from their phone to the frame from anywhere is popular. Searches are up 650%, which make them a great gift for parents and grandparents who live far away.
But if these are what people are googling the most, they might also be in short supply by the time we get to Christmas.