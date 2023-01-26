Many people, when they get a new smartphone they pass the old one to a parent, or grandparent, or child. Depending on how old that phone is, there are some serious security risks, and Apple is addressing them.
iPhones 6 and older can't be updated to new operating systems which offer regular security updates. But the risks of hackers taking control of those phones is so great now, Apple is offering a surprising update for older phones.
iOS 12.5.7 is for the iPhone 5s, and the iPhone 6 generation. According to Apple, the operating system at the time, iOS 12, is vulnerable to hackers who can install code and effectively do what they want with it such as access contacts, and other information.
If you've given someone your old iPhone, let them know they should look for the red 1 under settings, and install the update as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, newer phones have an update to install. iOS 16.3 also patches some security flaws.
There are other things included in iOS 16.3. You can now use external security keys that use a fingerprint for 2-factor authentication.
There's a new Unity wallpaper to honor Black History Month, and beginning with this update, you not only will need to continuously hold the side button and volume button down to call 911, but you'll also need to release the buttons for the phone to call 911 automatically.
Apple says this should cut down on the number of accidental calls to 911 centers.
Before downloading the updates make sure you're on your home WiFi because it will take some time to download and install. Make sure you do it when you don't need to use your phone for a while.