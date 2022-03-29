Did you know you can find out what's in your mailbox without checking the mailbox?
The post office will send you pictures of what's in your mail every morning. It's convenient if you're expecting something important. But it's convenient for crooks too.
It's called "Informed Delivery." Anyone who signs up on the post office website, they'll get an email every morning with photos of their mail. Here's an example: grayscale photos of a paycheck, bank statement, credit card offers taken by the postal service before the mail goes out. An email of those photos goes out to the person who signed up.
But here's the worrisome part: anyone can sign up. Even someone who doesn't live there. All anyone has to do is visit the U.S. Post Office website. Enter the address, name, and email address.
The Secret Service warns that criminals sign up for a mailing address, and then sign up for credit cards. They get a photo of the mail every day and when they see the card arrives, they take it out of the mailbox and start spending. Almost every week, reports are filed and people are arrested for using Informed Delivery to steal credit cards and identities.
It's imperative to sign up for your mailing address or opt-out so no one else can sign up for your address and intercept your mail. If you haven't signed up before, go to the post office website and click on "Informed Delivery" and enter your address. If you see that it's already enrolled, contact the post office and the police.