There are several reasons you might choose an iPad over a laptop. It's lighter, thinner, has a touch screen, and can use apps. But can it really replace a laptop? For some, yes, but you'll need some extras.
A keyboard makes an iPad more like using a computer. Apple's Magic keyboards range from 160-300. Brydge makes Bluetooth keyboards for all iPads with backlit keys and the battery runs for days.
A Brydge keyboard with a trackpad is $160-$190.
The new iPad operating system works with a mouse, just like a computer. You can also have more than one program or app on the screen at the same time.
But, unlike laptops, there are no USB ports on iPads, only the USB C charging port. There's a way around this. Anker makes a hub that plugs into the charging port and adds slots for standard USB, SD cards, and HDMI.
You're not saving money by choosing an iPad. The new iPad Pro cost 800-1100. Add a keyboard and that's at least another $150 so you're looking at just under $1,000 or more. Last year's Macbook Air costs $900 and right now Apple's offering an extra $150 gift card on Macbook purchases.
So price-wise it is pretty even, but if you're considering replacing a bulky PC laptop, the iPad will be easier to carry and easier to use, but it's going to cost a lot more than a basic PC laptop.