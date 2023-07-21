Smart TV's are a real bargain these days and prices keep dropping. Despite TV's getting better with more functionality, brighter pictures, and more features, prices for some TV's have dropped thousands of dollars in the past few years. Why? The reason is also the answer to the question "are smart TV's spying on us?"
In a matter of speaking, smart TV's do watch us while we watch TV. But not how you might think. Most TV's do not have cameras, with the exception of many SAMSUNG models, but even those sets aren't actually watching you through the cameras.
The reason prices have dropped is the manufacturers can sell TV's at a loss because of "post-purchase monetization." That means manufacturers continue to earn revenue for as long as you own and use the TV by gathering and selling information and data to advertisers.
Smart TV's track what people are watching, how long they watch certain programs, movies, and sporting events, and even what they search for with the remotes.
Let’s say you watch a lot of sports. Manufacturers share that information with advertisers who can target sports fans with specific ads they’re likely interested in. Since the ads target a specific audience, those ads are more valuable and can be sold at a higher price to advertisers.
Before you worry too much, the information gathered is not tied to a person's name. But if you're not using a VPN to hide your IP address, it could be tied to every computer, device, and TV connected to your home's WiFi and internet connection.
That makes it very possible that an advertiser could target with ads based on what you watch on TV with specific ads on social media, internet browser, and email.
It's all about gathering information to sell targeted ads to people interested in what the advertiser is selling.
If that is TMI (too much information) being shared for your comfort, you can turn off date collection on many TV's. Go into your TV setting and look for "privacy", then turn off "date tracking". or turn on "limit tracking". That exact language is going to vary from on TV brand to the other.
Or, if you're really concerned you can unplug the TV from the internet that will prevent any information being gathered and shared. But your TV will lose all functionality of a smart TV and cannot connect to any streaming service.
To find out if your TV has a camera, consult the user's manual.