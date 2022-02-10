iPhones and Android devices have pretty good parental controls. Monitoring what kids are doing, and when they're doing them. But kids have secrets they don't want you to find out about.
They don't use traditional text messaging. They use apps such as Snapchat, WhatsApp, WeChat, and any of the dozens of other messaging apps their friends use. These apps allow for encrypted messages that disappear after a few minutes or after they're read. So even if you look, you won't see anything.
They may not even be messaging apps, per se. Gaming apps, Discord, Twitch, and others give users the ability to send messages and images.
Checking for these apps can be difficult. If someone wants to hide apps from their home screen, it's easy to do. On iPhones, parents can scroll past the home screens to see a listing of apps loaded on the phone. Or, tap their account in the app store, then purchased, to see everything that's been downloaded onto the phone.
Kids can hide chats, messages, images and videos inside hidden locker apps. These are often disguised as music or calculator apps. They require a secret code. But they also have a secondary, or dummy secret code so if parents demand to see inside, kids can give them a dummy code to open a locker with images they don't mind you seeing.
Google Docs can also be used to send and share private messages and lock them so no one else can find them.
The best advice for parents is to talk with kids about what you expect and the dangers of using smartphones. And if you're the parent of a child 12 and under, you may want to ask yourself if they really need a computer in their hand all day.