What The Tech

What the Tech? Kik app shutting down

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 10:08 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 10:08 AM EDT

What the Tech? Kik app shutting down

In a surprising move to many, the developers of the messaging app Kik is shutting it down.

The app, available for iOS and Android devices, was one of the more popular messaging/chat apps among teens and pre-teens. At one time the company claimed some 300 million users and 40% of teenagers said they used it.

In a blog post on the platform Medium, Kik's Ted Livingston announced the app would be shut down and said it was so the company could focus on its attention toward a lawsuit with the SEC over its crypto-currency "Kin."

Kik was launched in 2010 as one of the first messaging apps where anyone could sign up to start chatting with other users. What set it apart and gave it the potential for danger was that it did not require to register an email or phone number to use the app.

Over the last 9 years, the app became the center of investigations involving child exploitation, bullying, rape and even murder.

In 2016, the app was mentioned in the case of a 13-year-old girl named Nicole Lovell who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by two people who she met on the app. In Alabama, a man pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl he met on Kik. He was arrested after attempting to check the girl out of school.

Kik is still being used by millions of teenagers and pre-teens every day and there's no word when the app will stop working.

When I signed up for the app on Tuesday I received over 40 messages and notifications within 15 minutes.

Other popular chatting apps are WeChat, Facebook's What's App, Line and Viber. Fortunately all of those apps have better privacy settings than Kik did and require a verified email address or phone number.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

What The Tech?

Entertainment

This Week's Circulars

Technology

Latest From The Newsroom

This Week's Circulars

In case you missed it...

Trump says US 'locked and loaded' after Saudi oil field attack
CNN Video

Trump says US 'locked and loaded' after Saudi oil field attack

Trump: Osama bin Laden's son Hamza killed in US operation
CIA via CNN

Trump: Osama bin Laden's son Hamza killed in US operation

How to protect yourself, pets from deadly EEE virus
James Gathany/CDC

How to protect yourself, pets from deadly EEE virus

Trump pushed Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, transcript shows
Getty Images

Trump pushed Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, transcript shows

Nintendo's new Mario Kart Tour app launches with some hiccups
Nintendo via CNN

Nintendo's new Mario Kart Tour app launches with some hiccups

Transgender man who gave birth loses court battle to be registered as father
Getty Images

Transgender man who gave birth loses court battle to be registered as father

Impeachment battle: What it means for stocks
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Impeachment battle: What it means for stocks

Influencers prepare for an Instagram without likes
CNN image

Influencers prepare for an Instagram without likes

Brothers charged in July Slate Belt vehicle vandalism spree

Brothers charged in July Slate Belt vehicle vandalism spree

Trucker sentenced in fatal crash on Pa. Turnpike in Berks
69 News

Trucker sentenced in fatal crash on Pa. Turnpike in Berks

NY federal judge grants brief stay in dispute over Trump's tax returns
Jack Taylor/Getty Images

NY federal judge grants brief stay in dispute over Trump's tax returns

New 10-foot-long crocodile species found in museum
Midori/Wikimedia

New 10-foot-long crocodile species found in museum

Election set to replace lawmaker busted in child porn case

Election set to replace lawmaker busted in child porn case

Trash truck goes off road, overturns in South Heidelberg
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Trash truck goes off road, overturns in South Heidelberg

Al Franken gets show on SiriusXM
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Al Franken gets show on SiriusXM

Brother of man accused of sexually assaulting girl now facing child sex charges himself

Brother of man accused of sexually assaulting girl now facing child sex charges himself

MacArthur Foundation announces winners of 'genius grants'
Macarthur Foundation/AP via CNN

MacArthur Foundation announces winners of 'genius grants'

Greta Thunberg wins 'alternative Nobel' for environmental work
Getty Images

Greta Thunberg wins 'alternative Nobel' for environmental work

Archie makes his debut on Meghan and Harry's South Africa tour
REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool via Getty Images

Archie makes his debut on Meghan and Harry's South Africa tour

Mont Blanc glacier could collapse at any moment, Italy warns
Copyright 2019 CNN

Mont Blanc glacier could collapse at any moment, Italy warns