I don't know many 10-year-olds who are okay with trick-or-treating with parents in-tow. They want and might insist to roam neighborhoods and knock on doors with their friends. If they have a smartphone that's one way parents can keep up with where they are. If not, an AirTag is a good solution.
AirTags are about the size of a quarter and can be placed in a pocket or in a tag. To set one up, just hold an iPhone close to the AirTag and follow the instructions.
Once that's done, the precise location of the AirTag will show up on the parent's iPhone within the FindMy app. And it is precise, showing exactly where the tag is. It's so accurate, it shows which side of the street it is on and in real time.
How does it do that? By pinging nearby iPhones. Since so many people have their iPhones with them, the AirTag constantly updates its location over Bluetooth and GPS by connecting to the other iPhones.
It's super helpful to locate keys, backpacks, and luggage, and even more helpful to parents on Halloween.
But AirTags only work for iPhones and Mac computers. If parents have Android devices, check out Samsung's SmartThings trackers.
Another Android option is a Gizmo smartwatch from Verizon. They're $100 and require a $6 a-month subscription to track over your Verizon cellular plan.
There are also smartphone apps that track kids, like Life360, but those require the child to carry a smartphone with them.