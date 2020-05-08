Millions of Americans are stuck at home and finding out they may not have a job when things return to normal.
There's a lot of pressure on families these days, and you may be feeling anxious or scared. So what can you do?
If you've been seeing a therapist or counselor, you've probably been in touch with them already. If not, you should know many licensed counselors are seeing patients over video streaming. But what if you never felt you should see a counselor until now?
There are dozens of meditation apps in both app stores with good reviews from people who've been using them. One of those is Headspace.
Billed as a "gym membership for your mind," Headspace has 10-minute relaxation or meditation sessions to match your moods and needs.
Calm is the most popular stress reliever app.
Calm not only has lessons for meditation with music and stories, but includes lots of programs to help you sleep.
If you need help from a real therapist, TalkSpace is a popular app that matches people with licensed therapists who will communicate over text, audio or video. There are different subscriptions available ranging from $65 to $95 a week.
There's also Faithful Counseling that offers Christian-based therapy. Sessions are 30 minutes over phone or video and unlimited text messaging with your chosen counselor any time of day. The cost is $40-$70 per week.
For immediate help, you can chat with a counselor by texting "Home" to 741741. A live, trained crisis counselor who volunteers their time will receive the text and respond and talk you through whatever you're dealing with. There is no charge. This isn't an app, just text to the number 741741 for help.
There's lots of anxiety with worries about jobs, money, isolation and fear of what's going to happen next. These resources may help.