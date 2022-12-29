Recording video messages is one thing, but what if you could send a friend a video where it appears you are standing right there in front of them? You can with a smartphone app called "Beem."
Beem is a messaging app that uses augmented reality to virtually place the sender in the room or surroundings of the person getting the message. It's as close to a hologram as you get with a smartphone.
Here's how it works: You want the camera to be steady, I'm using a smartphone tripod. And you want to frame yourself head-to-toe. Then, record your message.
"Hey Brittany, we wanted to see if you and Mike want to meet us for dinner tonight."
Beem captures the message and uploads it to the "metaverse." Then you can send it to whomever you'd like over a text.
I sent one to my friend Brittany. I texted her the link. When she opened it, my invitation appears as though I'm standing in her house. That's cool.
Beem CEO Janosch Amstutz explains in his Beem message, virtually appearing in my studio. I can move around, move closer, and it's just like he's there.
More than that, you can Beem your fitness instructor onto your terrace for a workout.
There are many applications for this for both personal and business. I hesitated to include this app as an app of the year because it takes a long time to process the beaten video. But when it works, it's the coolest way to send a message to your friends.