What The Tech

What the Tech? More Father's Day gift ideas

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 10:11 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 09:17 AM EDT

What the Tech? More Father's Day gift ideas

Dads who spend their time tinkering away in the garage typically love gadgets and new technology.

That makes it a lot easier to find a Father's Day gift he will use.

It is this dad's opinion that one of the greatest inventions of the last 5 years is a device that eliminates the need for jumper cables. Those cables never seem to be in the car when you need them and they are kind of a pain to use. It can also be frustrating trying to get another car pulled up beside yours for a jump.

Portable jump starters are the answer. Most are about the size of a smartphone and can fit easily in a glove box or under the seat. When you need a jump, just attach the clamps the same way you would with a set of jumper cables.

There are dozens online and in retail stores. A 8000mAh Fly-Hi powerbank/jumpstarter can jump off any 4-cylinder engine. It has a USB charging port for smartphones and tablets as well. These cost around $50.

For larger engines, the JumpSmart portable jump starter is something to put in the trunk. It is a powerful flashlight that will jump just about anything including 2.0 diesel engines.

Automotive scan tools can save dad money and help him keep a close eye on the family's vehicles. The OBDLink MX+ scans any car or truck's codes to explain why a check engine light is on. It uses an app that connects to the device over Bluetooth. Just plug the device into the vehicle's OBD port and you can leave it alone. The gadget does not use much power so it will not draw heavily on the battery.

There are many of these to choose from. The OBDLink MX+ provides diagnostics, trip logging, and will monitor performance every time you drive. Just plug it in and leave it. If something were to go wrong and the car is far from home, dad can log in to the app to see what is going on and even clear a check-engine light. ​​​​​​

OBDII scanners will save money when it clears just one check engine light as many repair shops charge over $100 for that simple job.

If dad has an old TV somewhere with nothing connected to it, a Roku will give him something to watch, with thousands of things for free. Older model TVs will not connect to some streaming players but the Roku Express+ connects to the TV through HDMI and older RCA plugs. Whether he has a subscription to Netflix or not, the Roku has lots of free channels with movies and TV shows.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

What The Tech?

Entertainment

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There is 1 closing or delay active.

This Week's Circulars

Technology

Latest From The Newsroom

This Week's Circulars

In case you missed it...

Firefighters return to Perry chemical plant for 3-alarm fire
Zach DeWever | 69 News

Firefighters return to Perry chemical plant for 3-alarm fire

Officer checking on elderly woman mows her overgrown lawn
Orono Police Department via CNN

Officer checking on elderly woman mows her overgrown lawn

As New York struggles to undo the lies of anti-vaxers, moms step in to help
CDC via Getty Images

As New York struggles to undo the lies of anti-vaxers, moms step in to help

Gift to fund nursing education at St. Joe's downtown campus
Google

Gift to fund nursing education at St. Joe's downtown campus

Motorcyclist killed by bolt of lightning in Florida
Andrea De Stefani/freeimages.com

Motorcyclist killed by bolt of lightning in Florida

Trump fights back against skeptics of his new Mexico deal
CNN video

Trump fights back against skeptics of his new Mexico deal

What the Tech? App of the day: Hobnob

What the Tech? App of the day: Hobnob

Restricting abortion 'bad for business,' business leaders say
Credit: Photo Illustration/Gwendolyn Sung/CNN

Restricting abortion 'bad for business,' business leaders say

Orphaned elephants get new life in Kenya
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Orphaned elephants get new life in Kenya

American Airlines cancels flights past Labor Day
Copyright 2019 CNN

American Airlines cancels flights past Labor Day

Music Monday: Ben Tyler

Music Monday: Ben Tyler

What the Tech? More Father's Day gift ideas

What the Tech? More Father's Day gift ideas

Burger King's Impossible Whopper arrives in San Francisco
Michael Smith/Getty Images

Burger King's Impossible Whopper arrives in San Francisco

Brexit chaos could push UK economy into reverse this quarter
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Brexit chaos could push UK economy into reverse this quarter

Tyson Foods recalls more than 190,000 pounds of chicken fritters shipped nationwide
Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods recalls more than 190,000 pounds of chicken fritters shipped nationwide

Restored historic sailing ship crashes days after relaunch
Bodo Marks/AP via CNN

Restored historic sailing ship crashes days after relaunch

Evacuations lifted after acid leak at Berks chemical plant
Zach DeWever | 69 News

Evacuations lifted after acid leak at Berks chemical plant

Community rallies around young Bucks cancer survivor

Community rallies around young Bucks cancer survivor

Walk to End Epilepsy held in Upper Saucon

Walk to End Epilepsy held in Upper Saucon

Camp Cadet program kicks off in Lehigh County

Camp Cadet program kicks off in Lehigh County