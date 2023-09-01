We've shown you how plastic discs or tags can start timers, play music, send notifications, and more just by tapping your phone on them. It's because in these discs, are a computer chip and antenna.
To get started, you'll need the discs, of course. I picked up a pack of 50 for just $15.
Here's how to get them to do what you want them to do: On iPhones, use the Shortcuts app. There are starter shortcuts and a gallery of ideas. Let's choose Send Home ETA to send a message to my family when I'm leaving work. You can use that shortcut with Siri. To program the NFC tag, choose Automate and scroll down to "NFC."
You'll program the tag by tapping it with your phone. It'll then ask what you want it to do and you'll need to find the Share ETA shortcut you just set up. That's it. Whenever I tap the NFC tag, it triggers the shortcut to send my ETA to my family.
You can add a string of commands. One turns on the lights in my office and shuffles my playlist. Tap it at the door when I get home, and those things are set in motion.
For Android devices, I suggest using an app called "NFC Tools." Follow the instructions to create a tag. Add my home address and select navigate. This sends the text to my wife and guides me around any travel delays using the Waze app.
Can the tags really make some tasks easier? They can, but for complicated tasks I found it to be complicated and maddening to get the discs to do what you want them to do. It's probably easier to ask Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant to do them for us.