Moms are terribly busy taking care of us and they seldom think of themselves. So I've rounded up a few gift ideas to help mom de-stress, no matter what she enjoys doing.
Mom doesn't necessarily need a green thumb to grow flowers, vegetables, or herbs. The Aero Garden does all of the hard work. Hydroponic grow kits use seeded pods of whatever she wants to grow.
The Aero Garden automatically feeds and waters the plants and provides the optimum amount of light each day.
Moms who spend time at the gym could use wireless earbuds. Apple's AirPods are a can't miss option, but so are the Bose Quiet Comfort earbuds that seem to cancel more noise. All she'll hear is her favorite music or podcast.
Also for the gym mom, a fingerprint scanning lock. No need for a key or remembering a combination, just touch to unlock.
Every TV should be smart and a Roku, Firestick or Chromecast allow mom to watch Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and dozens of other channels and services. Easiest to use is probably the Chromecast. It puts every channel she can get on one screen and it learns what she likes to watch. She can just scroll and select, or use her voice to tell it to change channels.
Mom may need a break and you can give her some Zen with a Buddha Board. These re-usable sketch boards use water and a paintbrush. She relaxes by sketching or painting and when she's done, the water evaporates so she can use it again, the next time she wants to take a break and relax. Which should be about now.