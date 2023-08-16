There are many different ways to contact 911 from a smartphone. This is for when there are no cell towers around, or they're all down. Here's how to set it up:
You'll see it at the bottom of the page in the settings for Emergency SOS. You won't have to turn it on but you should take a few important steps which I'll get to in a minute.
If you ever try to call 911 and the call doesn't go through, the iPhone 14 will start a satellite connection to contact emergency services.
Apple has a demo on that page. You will be asked to give the phone's compass permission to see your exact location. The phone will search the skies for a satellite and make the connection to a 911 call center.
You'll receive text messages asking for what happened, and an approximate location. If someone is injured text messages will offer help on how to treat them until help arrives.
In addition to sending location information and details to first responders, Apple's emergency service will automatically contact your emergency contacts, provided you've set it up. To do that, go into the health app, settings, and medical ID. Add emergency contacts and their phone numbers.
While you're at it, enter any medical conditions and medications. This helps responders quickly gather essential information if they're unable to respond.
This only works on iPhone 14 and future iPhones, and iOS 16 and future updates. If you haven't already done it, set up your emergency contacts in settings. That way if something happens to you and you need help, you can notify your family and friends with just a click of a button.