What the Tech? New emojis on the way
More than 50 new emojis are coming to your smartphone later this year. The Unicode consortium approved the characters earlier this year, now Apple and Google are introducing their versions of the cartoon images.
Some of the new emojis include: an otter, a skunk, garlic, a waffle and a stick of butter.
There are also a number of images representing people with disabilities, as well as a guide dog and a service dog. There are gender inclusive emojis with mixed skin tones.
And maybe one of the most important, a yawning emoji.
What's the big deal about emojis? It isn't just about texting. A worldwide consortium of leaders in the tech industry meet every year to consider then approve new emoji. They are, in effect, creating a new language with the goal of helping people all over the world communicate with one another, no matter what language they speak.
When will you see the new emoji on your smartphone? Apple will release them this fall in an iOS update. Google has released the new emoji for some smartphone owners. They'll be available on all Android phones later this year.
