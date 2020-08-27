If you're on Facebook, you're in for a surprise the next time you open up the app on your smartphone.
Facebook has been on a redecorating tear this week, first changing everything at Facebook.com, and now on the company's app.
When you open the app on a smartphone, it's a big change. Gone are the small icons at the bottom of the screen for home, groups, marketplace, and alerts.
There's a big Facebook logo now. With a home button, one for groups and one for alerts.
That's it. So where did everything go?
Tapping the large "F", you'll find links to your profile, videos, memories, friends, marketplace, and other options, like gaming, jobs, and a new "shop" button. This is Facebook's new store.
It's not the marketplace where people post things for sale, Facebook Shop is a curated store with major brands, chosen just for you because Facebook knows what you like.
Tapping "see more" reveals nearly 20 other Facebook products and options. This is where you'll find avatars, Facebook Lives from around the country and "Mentorship", where you can volunteer as or search for a mentor on a variety of topics. Judging from the small number of mentors listed, this isn't a Facebook feature many people know about.
Everything with the new Facebook app is more organized and it's much easier to find what you're looking for, including help and support and your privacy settings.
If you're brave enough, tap "view your time on Facebook" to see how many minutes per day you use the Facebook app.
Don't feel bad about spending more time on Facebook these days; we're not spending much time with friends in real life. All in all, I like the new Facebook app.
If you don't see it now, you probably will the next time you update the app.