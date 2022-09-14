Why should you care how an iPhone looks when you're not using it? Apparently plenty of people do. In the latest update, your iPhone lock screen won't look like anyone else's.
In iOS 16, you can change the font, and add filters and widgets. Just tap and press the lock screen to custom ze. Add widgets for calendar, activity, stock prices, and to-do lists.
In the mail app, you'll now be able to send an email later. Press and hold the Send button to send in a few minutes, or set your own date and time for it to go out.
There are a couple of new features with the camera you may use. You can now copy the text in videos.
I recorded a video of my bookshelf. Play the video in the Photos app. When you hit pause you can copy any text that appears and paste it into emails, notes, and messages. This one is cool, you can lift the subject in a photo. Just press and hold to copy. I can then paste it in a message without the background.
Did you send a text you wish you hadn't? Unsend it before they read it. You've got 15 minutes to take it back.
And, if you take multiple photos of the same thing, in iOS 16, it'll find duplicates in your camera roll and give you the option to delete and only save the best one. This feature wasn't 100% accurate for me. Hopefully, Apple improves it before the next update comes out in the next few weeks.