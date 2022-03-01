How to explain an NFT: Let's say I'm painting a one-of-a-kind portrait. An original. To protect against copies, the original work comes with a certificate of authenticity. No matter how many copies are made, the original has more value.
The NFT you always hear about, non-fungible tokens, is the digital version of the certificate of authenticity. Instead of being taped to the back of the painting, it's a token recorded on something called a "blockchain", which is basically a digital registry where ownership and transactions are recorded.
"NFTs can be anything from concert tickets to actual music, to artwork, to album covers," said Cameron Chell, a music executive.
His company, MusicFX, just released an NFT for an artist, country singer Parker McCollom. For $100, fans can buy an NFT called the Gold Chain Cowboy Club Black Card. It's a fan club membership with a non-fungible token. Only 1,000 were available for $100 each. They sold out.
"And so presumably, because they're collectible, over time they'll become more valuable," Chell said.
Owning an NFT of anything proves indisputable ownership. Chell believes they'll make forgeries and fakes impossible.
"We're already seeing it, but I predict within three years to four years every concert ticket will be an NFT," he said.
Of course, NFTs are associated with digital art, which can be copied and put all over the internet. But if you own the NFT, it proves it is an original. You can display it in your home, or in the metaverse.
But that's a story for another day.