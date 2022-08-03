Most college campuses have free internet. Some have free Wi-Fi. But think for a second about how many students are on those networks at any given time—streaming video and playing games which use an extraordinary amount of bandwidth.
If your school allows it, consider getting your own Wi-Fi router.
They're affordable at less than $100. You should be able to connect it to the ethernet in the dorm room. Once connected, you set up your own personal Wi-Fi network with a strong password. It'll protect your information. You don't need a Wi-Fi 6 router. A less expensive Wi-Fi 5 router will be plenty for one room, TV, phone, and gaming system.
A subscription to a VPN or virtual private network is critical in dorms and apartments. Install it on every computer and phone to keep your connection private. Forget about free VPN apps.
Pay a few dollars a month for Express VPN for protection to keep your location and your data private.
Remember, some schools do not allow students to set up their own personal Wi-Fi networks so check with your school's department of housing to make sure they're permitted.