Just before the global pandemic, Google decided to pull the plug on the popular Google Trips planning tool. If you're just now planning a trip again, you'll be happy to know Google Trips is now Google Travel.
The website, there's no app, allows travelers to search for and book flights, hotels, and vacation rentals. And it makes it easier to find the best deals. Select where you want to go and the dates and Google pulls all of the information together in one place.
Let's go to Yellowstone National Park in September. Google Travel shows typical weather conditions and any travel restrictions. I get some idea of flight prices from my home. Remember, Google knows where you live.
Google puts the best flights at the top along with prices for all the dates which could save me hundreds by traveling a day earlier or a day later. I can track prices too with email updates.
Google Travel shows hotels, prices and ratings and reviews, and photos from other travelers. Under "Things to do" other travelers post photos and reviews. Once I book the trip, any confirmations coming to my Gmail address, get added automatically to my itinerary.
But if you're concerned about privacy, there's a drawback. Whatever I search for is saved in Google. So expect to see related ads. Plus, all of your previous trips are stored in Google. Mine goes back to 2016. This trip to Las Vegas is in my travel history, including the flight number and the hotel where I stayed.
You can delete the history. Google Travel is another great tool if you don't mind it all being stored on Google's servers.