Online banks are about clicks, rather than bricks. The banks have no physical locations, no branches, and no bank tellers. Everything you do with your account is online. They're quite different.
"You don't get as much customer service. You don't get all the products such as home loans, and car refinancing that a traditional bank may offer. But in return, you get much lower fees and savings accounts that may offer much higher interest rates than you would get with a traditional bank," said Patrick Di Cesare, a certified financial education advisor.
He says that traditional banks offer around .01% interest on savings accounts. Some online banks offer 4% interest and higher. But are they safe?
"Whether it be a traditional or online bank, make sure you look for FDIC insurance. That means the federal government insures deposits with those banks up to $250,000," Di Cesare said.
What about money kept in cash apps such as Venmo, and Paypal?
"Venmo is not FDIC insured, and neither is PayPal. So if you're keeping large sums of money in there, and off-chance one of those companies goes under you would lose your entire balance, so if you're making payments to people, maybe have enough in there for that but other than that get your money out of Venmo or PayPal," Di Cesare said.
Whether you're using an online bank or a traditional brick-and-mortar bank, it's critical to protect your account. Use a strong password you're not using somewhere else. Don't log in to do online banking on a public WiFi network. Use a virtual private network.
The biggest risk to your life savings isn't a bank collapse, it's a hacker getting control of your bank account.