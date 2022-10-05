Sellers on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist are more susceptible to serious crimes such as robberies and assaults. When buying things on those online storefronts, the risks are primarily scams.
Marketplace sprinkles in sponsored ads with search results and many offer free shipping. If you're buying something to be shipped you cannot inspect the item ahead of time to determine whether it's a fake. Counterfeits are most common in clothing, accessories, and electronics.
The other scam risk for buyers is with the transaction itself. Facebook recommends using a credit card, debit card, or Paypal. If you pay for the item with a debit card, the money comes out of your bank account immediately and you probably won't be able to get your money back using Facebook's purchase protection.
It's best to use a credit card or Paypal which will refund your money if the item is different than how it was described.
Be wary if a seller wants to move the conversation to another platform such as text.
If they ask you to pay with Venmo, Cash App, or Zelle, there is no protection for your purchase. Check out the seller's Facebook profile. Do you have any mutual friends? Does their Facebook profile look empty with no posts and no personal information? It could be a fake.
If you decide to purchase the item ask that they meet you at the police department parking lot. If they refuse it may be because they don't want to be anywhere near police officers.
And this one may be obvious, but people do fall for it. If you're meeting a seller using a cash app, don't hand them your phone to complete the transaction. They can move as much money as they want from your account to theirs just like that, and you can't get it back.