What The Tech

What the Tech? Online surveys

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 10:07 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 10:07 AM EDT

What the Tech? Online surveys

Your friends on Facebook might not care much for your opinions, but companies do. And they'll pay you for your time and your answers. But how much can you expect to make from taking online surveys?

There are reputable survey companies out there doing market research for popular brands. The best online survey companies, and the ones you can trust, are Swagbucks, Survey Junkie, Nielsen, Opinion Outpost and One Opinion.

The trustworthy survey companies vet new members so you'll answer a lot of questions before you're accepted in the program. I was approved to take surveys from Opinion Outpost. Every new survey begins with questions about your age, gender, employment and income. This survey asks about any recent home improvement purchases and where I shop.

After 5 minutes of answering those questions I was told I don't qualify. The survey was looking for answers from a specific sub-set of consumers. That happens frequently and you can spend lots of time answering questions and never earn anything.

When you are chosen for a survey, they usually take 10-40 minutes to complete. You can take them on your phone or a tablet. Most surveys you'll earn less than $1 but longer surveys might pay around $3.

They'll generally pay out after you reach a certain amount. Payouts are generally gift cards, PayPal or even airline points. And they'll notify you by email when new surveys are available.

People who devote a lot of time taking them, claim to earn around $100 a month. But be aware, that's spending an awful lot of time answering questions. You're making around 10-cents a minute.

And you can't fly through the surveys clicking on random answers. Most surveys will slip in a question or two just to make sure you're paying attention. If you get caught doing that, you risk being kicked out from participating in other surveys.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

What The Tech?

Entertainment

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There is 1 closing or delay active.

This Week's Circulars

Technology

Latest From The Newsroom

This Week's Circulars

In case you missed it...

Malls filling empty spaces with doctor's offices
Legenda/Shutterstock via CNN

Malls filling empty spaces with doctor's offices

Ford shows off electric F-150 pickup by towing freight train
Ford via CNN

Ford shows off electric F-150 pickup by towing freight train

Mosquitoes in Allentown test positive for West Nile virus
James Gathany/CDC

Mosquitoes in Allentown test positive for West Nile virus

Warren bill would cancel student loan debt for millions
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Warren bill would cancel student loan debt for millions

Krispy Kreme redesigning stores, adding to menu
Krispy Kreme via CNN

Krispy Kreme redesigning stores, adding to menu

20 beautiful European cities with hardly any tourists
Getty Images

20 beautiful European cities with hardly any tourists

Could the pound crash to $1? A 'Boris Brexit' might make it happen
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Could the pound crash to $1? A 'Boris Brexit' might make it happen

Trump says Boris Johnson 'will be great' as Prime Minister
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Trump says Boris Johnson 'will be great' as Prime Minister

Oversized vehicle brings down poles, wires on Route 61
Jace Codi | 69 News

Oversized vehicle brings down poles, wires on Route 61

Footage shows isolated Amazon tribe threatened by loggers
Getty Images

Footage shows isolated Amazon tribe threatened by loggers

What the Tech? Online surveys

What the Tech? Online surveys

NJ man accused of sexually assaulting minors

NJ man accused of sexually assaulting minors

Tennessee neighbors protect man from ICE officers
WTVF via CNN

Tennessee neighbors protect man from ICE officers

Stocks climb on solid earnings
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Stocks climb on solid earnings

Macy's pulls plates advocating against 'mom jeans' portion sizes
Pourtions.com via CNN

Macy's pulls plates advocating against 'mom jeans' portion sizes

35 arrested in ICE operation that targeted 2,000 families
CNN Video

35 arrested in ICE operation that targeted 2,000 families

Venezuela blames 'electromagnetic attack' for blackout
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Venezuela blames 'electromagnetic attack' for blackout

Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of the Lehigh Valley

Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of the Lehigh Valley

Chinese carmakers now own 15% of Germany's Daimler
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Chinese carmakers now own 15% of Germany's Daimler

US sanctions Chinese company for buying Iranian oil
Copyright 2019 CNN

US sanctions Chinese company for buying Iranian oil