Most people don't care about your opinion on social media. But companies do, and they'll pay you to answer their questions. But how much do they pay, and how many questions do you have to answer to actually make some money?
There are lots of survey companies to choose from. Swagbucks, Survey Junkie, Nielsen, Opinion Outpost, and One Opinion are popular options. I've found they're all pretty similar. You'll answer a ton of questions about yourself before you even get to the surveys. Your age, gender, employment, income, pets, education. You name it and they're asking for it.
And it can take quite a while. Sometimes you choose to take a survey and answer those questions only to be told you're not eligible and you'll have to repeat the process to take another survey.
One survey by JD Power was all about how I use my primary credit card and my opinion of how the credit card company treats its customers. The survey was about 100 questions and was supposed to take 15 minutes, but it took over 20. And I earned 10 points.
All of the surveys pay in points. One point is worth a penny. So, this 150-point survey should take about an hour. Yep, that's $1.50 an hour. You can't bluff your way through the surveys just clicking answers because every now and then it slips a question in there to make sure you're paying attention. Most surveys pay you once you reach $10, or 1,000 points. Payments are in gift cards to Amazon, Apple, Walmart, and others.
After taking about six surveys in about three hours, I earned a little over $6. I'll need to take about four more surveys for the $10 threshold. Sure, you're only sharing your opinion, no critical thinking involved. But there's got to be a better way to earn extra money.