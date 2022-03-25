Over time a computer desktop gets cluttered with file folders, photos, documents, and games. For some people, like myself, it's chaos. But you can bring some order to the madness with a few steps.
You can do this on a Mac, I'll use a PC for the examples. First, pull all of the programs and files you need every day to the side. For everything else, we'll create folders. For photos, documents, current projects. You decide. I created this folder for programs I rarely open and then drag those icons into the folders.
Organizing these icons generally does the trick, but a busy desktop background make files hard to see. You may want a picture of the kids which is fine. Or, choose a blank background for icons to stand out.
Or, and I love this, use a desktop wallpaper that acts like an organizer. You can find these free online. One has space for programs you use every day, quick back ups, permanent, personal stuff and miscellaneous.
Or create your own with a program like web app Canva. Name each section of the wallpaper and move the icons where you can find them.
It's most helpful for laptop computers with smaller screens where digital real estate is harder to find. If there's less clutter on the screen you stare at during the day, there are fewer distractions which make for a more efficient way to work.