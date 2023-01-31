Rebekah Sanderlin was on a paddle board somewhere off the coast of Virginia Beach, Virginia when, in a matter of minutes, the weather changed.
"All of a sudden I found myself paddling against the tide and against the wind. And it was like being on a paddle board treadmill. I wasn't going anywhere."
She was drifting toward the Chesapeake Bay for who knows how long. She was near exhaustion, and understood the danger she found herself in.
"That's when I got really scared because I thought I'm a pretty good paddle boarder, but if I go unconscious, then I'm dead. I'm gonna drown here."
She eventually reached a boat dock and called her husband on her smartphone.
"And said, okay, I'm at this boat dock, I don't know what to do now. I have no idea where I am. He said, 'do you still have that what3words app?"
The developers of What3 Words mapped the globe in 3x3 meter squares and identified each square with 3 unique word combinations. Sanderlin told her husband she was at Labs//Piano//Food. It's so precise If she had been on the other side of the dock, she would have been at arena. Leaves. Nurse.
Using the 3 words, her husband followed turn-by-turn directions to her location, right here, helped her onto dry land, and took her home. She quickly added the app to her kids' smartphones.
"So if they get lost somewhere and don't know how to communicate their location, they can tell me that way."
Hikers have used this app to lead rescuers to them in the middle of the forest. Best of all, the app needs very little battery power so you can use it even if your smartphone is about to die.