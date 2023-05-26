With all the dangerous content available on smartphones, what keeps a parent from telling their child they cannot have a smartphone? It's parental peer pressure.
That's what happened to Brooke Shannon when her elementary child begged for a smartphone, saying "But all of my friends have one."
"What I kept hearing is the reason parents were giving kids these phones was that they didn't want their kids to feel left out," Shannon said.
So Shannon started "Wait Until 8th," an initiative or plan to encourage parents to all say no, at least until the 8th grade.
"So it gets you through all of elementary school, most of middle school, at that point if you want to transition you can, and you'll have a year before high school," Shannon said.
Would that make a big difference?
"Yes, that's so powerful," said Tatania Jordan, chief parenting officer of Bark, which has eight years of research that shows what kids run across when they use phones and social media.
"If a certain amount of parents are together at one school or zip code they can truly make a difference, but the problem is a lot of parents are isolated. A lot of parents aren't talking to other parents. We're operating in isolation as well and that is not powerful," Jordan said.
Jordan took another step, launching a Facebook group for parents called "Parenting in a tech world," which now has over 300,000 followers.
"If you're struggling, go there. You may not know who to talk to in your neighborhood or in your city. Go to that group. There are other parents that have been through what you're going through and are happy to help," Jordan said.
Once a child gets a smartphone, it's nearly impossible to take it back. Taking a stand at the beginning may be the best way to protect children from all the things you wish they'd never see.