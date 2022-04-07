This monster doesn't look like it would be named "Huggy Wuggy" and that's part of the concern. The character is from a popular video game called Poppy PlayTime, and apparently, all the kids are talking about it.
"I found this drawing in his bag." Sheila Smith told me her 8-year-old son gave her a scare when she found a picture he'd drawn of the monster after friends at school showed him videos they'd found online.
"He finally told me that the character told him that the parents had hurt him and taken his kid so they need to kill us," Smith said.
I had to see these videos for myself and I found thousands where the character bites off arms, and sings this song: "I'll hug you forever and ever, till you breathe your last breath forever and ever."
"And that's what he told me the character told him, that he was coming for him if he told me," Smith said.
Some videos are from the game but some, likely the ones her son watched, were created by others showing an even darker side to Huggy Wuggy.
Police in England sent a warning to parents to be aware of the videos. Since the name Huggy Wuggy sounds innocent enough, the videos most likely slipped passed YouTube Kids restrictions.
"I'm a strict mom. Everything that goes on his tablet and on his phone has to go by me. And it still slipped through," Smith said.
After the police warning, Huggy Wuggy and Poppy PlayTime videos are no longer available on YouTube Kids. But thousands still exist on regular YouTube and TikTok.
Smith has warned parents of her experience by posting this to Facebook: "They've heard about it but they haven't had that interaction that my son had. That's good but keep your eyes open."
A reminder for all parents to check things out ahead of time even if the game or video has a playful name.