There'll be a new feature in iOS 16 that'll come out later this year. if you send a text you wish we hadn't sent, or if you accidentally send it to the wrong person, you'll be able to edit the text or 'un-send it" even after they receive and read it.
That's good for most of us, but family court attorney Allison McFadden worries it allows someone to destroy key pieces of evidence in the types of cases she handles.
"Custody, obviously divorce proceedings, protective orders, alimony, child support."
McFadden says the evidence in those cases is often circumstantial, he-said, she-said. But text messages have the words, the date, and the time.
"In a sense, it's the one piece of evidence that the court sometimes has to point to what may have happened or what somebody said," McFadden said.
"So if they're coming into court saying 'I never said I was going to come after you in court if you didn't let me have the kids this weekend,' well here we have a text message saying you said exactly that."
An example McFadden gives is an ex-husband sending a threatening text to the mother of their children.
"He can go in and undo whatever message, she's still seen the message, so therefore she has a difficult time proving her ex-husband made some threats against her or the children?" I asked.
"Exactly, the harm's already been done. A lot of times people make these threats, they're doing it because they know it's going to have an impact on the person who's seeing it," McFadden said.
The person receiving the text can see if a text has been un-sent, or edited. But that's it.
McFadden believes that'll get entire text message chains dismissed as evidence, making it even more difficult to prove to a judge that someone needs a protective order.
"This allows parents to make statements say whatever they want in violation of an order, and then just delete it," McFadden said.
McFadden said she hopes Apple will give users the ability to opt-out of receiving texts that can be un-sent or edited. In the meantime, if you receive a text that you might need, take a screenshot if you think they might delete it later.