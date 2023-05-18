The idea behind the accessibility feature called "Personal Voice" is to make a conversation easier for someone who loses their ability to speak. Apple says it can be used in voice and video calls as well as in personal conversations. When it rolls out, you'll be able to find it in the accessibility menu within settings.
Right now you can have your phone speak text aloud by just highlighting some text, and scrolling through the options until you see "speak."
Your phone will read that text back out loud using one of Apple's computerized voices, but soon you'll hear your own voice reading what you typed.
This technology is similar to one used by The Acapela Group to help people who lose their ability to speak clearly.
"To maintain their identity, to be able to continue to speak the way they sounded before," said Luisa Cordano with the Acapela Group.
"It is very simple to do so. All we need is to capture about 10 minutes or 50 sentences of the person's speech before they lose their capability for speaking, and within 24 hours we generate a fully digital voice, a text-to-speech voice, that can be used on any tablet, PC, or mobile phone."
ALS patients can record their voices in the early stages. When they type a response or question, the people in the room will hear their voices rather than a computer recording.
Apple says its Personal Voice feature is part of an iPhone and iPad update coming later this year.